Comparing DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG) & Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) and DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Absci and DNAPrint Genomics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 1 0 5 0 2.67 DNAPrint Genomics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Absci currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 587.02%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci -1,825.37% -34.28% -29.50% DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Absci and DNAPrint Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Absci has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNAPrint Genomics has a beta of -0.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Absci and DNAPrint Genomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $5.75 million 21.07 -$104.90 million ($1.16) -1.13 DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DNAPrint Genomics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Absci.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.6% of Absci shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Absci shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Absci beats DNAPrint Genomics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Absci

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process. Absci Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About DNAPrint Genomics

DNAPrint Genomics, Inc. engages in the research and development of genomics-based products and services for biomedical and forensics. The company was founded by Tony N. Frudakis on January 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

