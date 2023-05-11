Comparing Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) and Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH)

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) and Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of Avidbank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Avidbank and Freedom Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidbank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Freedom Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Avidbank presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.14%. Given Avidbank’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Avidbank is more favorable than Freedom Financial.

Avidbank has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freedom Financial has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avidbank and Freedom Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avidbank $87.70 million 1.28 $25.02 million $3.69 3.96 Freedom Financial $44.63 million 1.52 $10.56 million $1.23 8.30

Avidbank has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom Financial. Avidbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freedom Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avidbank and Freedom Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidbank 27.20% N/A N/A Freedom Financial 18.83% 12.19% 0.97%

Summary

Avidbank beats Freedom Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Freedom Financial

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and technology to build relationships with clients. The firm focuses on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals. The company is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

