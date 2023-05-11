Compound (COMP) Trading 14.6% Lower This Week

Compound (COMP) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $34.13 or 0.00126750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $254.49 million and $15.21 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00059701 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00032484 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00040364 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003688 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000143 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,456,196 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,455,315.85872599 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 36.1645866 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $15,626,869.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

