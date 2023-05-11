Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Shares of CONN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.64. 99,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,700. The company has a market cap of $112.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.53. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $334.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.22 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Conn’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Conn’s by 32.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Conn’s by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Conn’s by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Conn’s by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

