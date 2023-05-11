Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Shares of CONN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.64. 99,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,700. The company has a market cap of $112.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.53. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63.
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $334.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.22 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
