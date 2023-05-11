Continuum Finance Tops 24-Hour Volume of $37,318.31 (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Continuum Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and approximately $37,318.31 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Continuum Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Continuum Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

