Contrasting Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) & Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitfarms and Hut 8 Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $142.43 million 1.62 -$253.20 million ($1.16) -0.91 Hut 8 Mining $115.90 million 3.24 -$186.77 million ($0.90) -1.88

Hut 8 Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitfarms. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bitfarms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

14.4% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Hut 8 Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Bitfarms has a beta of 3.1, indicating that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 4.27, indicating that its stock price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and Hut 8 Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -167.84% -11.51% -8.25% Hut 8 Mining -150.95% -14.53% -12.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bitfarms and Hut 8 Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hut 8 Mining 0 3 2 0 2.40

Bitfarms presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.48%. Hut 8 Mining has a consensus price target of $3.65, suggesting a potential upside of 116.62%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than Bitfarms.

Summary

Bitfarms beats Hut 8 Mining on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

