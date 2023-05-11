Contrasting Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) and St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) and St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Power Co. of Canada pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. St. James’s Place pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Power Co. of Canada pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. St. James’s Place pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Power Co. of Canada is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Power Co. of Canada and St. James’ Place’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Co. of Canada N/A N/A N/A $2.72 9.87 St. James’s Place N/A N/A N/A $0.28 50.93

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Power Co. of Canada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than St. James’s Place, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

41.7% of Power Co. of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of St. James’s Place shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Power Co. of Canada and St. James’ Place’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Co. of Canada N/A N/A N/A St. James’s Place N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Power Co. of Canada and St. James’s Place, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Co. of Canada 0 1 0 0 2.00 St. James’s Place 0 1 4 0 2.80

Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus target price of $39.14, indicating a potential upside of 45.73%. Given Power Co. of Canada’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Power Co. of Canada is more favorable than St. James’s Place.

About Power Co. of Canada

(Get Rating)

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses. The IGM Financial segment provides investment advisory and management services. The GBL segment focuses on long-term and sustainable value creation and is indirectly held through Parjointco. The company was founded by Arthur J. Nesbitt and Peter A. Thomson on April 18, 1925 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About St. James’s Place

(Get Rating)

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.