Contrasting Reed’s (REED) and The Competition

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Reed’s to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Reed's alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -36.23% -12,036.32% -59.55% Reed’s Competitors -1.35% -1,082.85% -0.93%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $53.04 million -$19.22 million -0.25 Reed’s Competitors $6.90 billion $444.17 million 13.69

This table compares Reed’s and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Reed’s’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Reed’s and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Reed’s Competitors 109 539 981 69 2.59

As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential downside of 3.88%. Given Reed’s’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reed’s has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Reed’s has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ competitors have a beta of 0.26, meaning that their average share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Reed’s competitors beat Reed’s on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Reed’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.