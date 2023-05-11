Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

CNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In other news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $331,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $811,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $331,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $92,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,775,171 shares of company stock valued at $328,449,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Core & Main Trading Up 1.3 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Core & Main by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,597,000 after buying an additional 948,508 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 46.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,861,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,409,000 after buying an additional 1,866,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,023,000. Amundi grew its stake in Core & Main by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after buying an additional 1,192,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 12.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,923,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,622,000 after purchasing an additional 427,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNM opened at $27.10 on Thursday. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $27.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Read More

