Cosmos Market Cap Hits $3.16 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $11.05 or 0.00040918 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.16 billion and approximately $130.04 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00055393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018534 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001042 BTC.

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

