Cowen AND Company LLC Cuts Position in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Cowen AND Company LLC trimmed its position in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,908 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 2.09% of BrainsWay worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 13,631 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 47.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BrainsWay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

BWAY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.43. 31,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,271. BrainsWay Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and sale of non-invasive neurostimulation treatments using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain.

