Cowen AND Company LLC Has $21.53 Million Stock Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,412 shares during the period. Rocket Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.3% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 1.45% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $21,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 154,739 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCKT. StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Militello sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,678.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $67,796.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John Militello sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,678.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,093 shares of company stock valued at $343,892. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 74,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,287. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.