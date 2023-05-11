Cowen AND Company LLC Has $6.91 Million Holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Cowen AND Company LLC lessened its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,092 shares during the period. Stoke Therapeutics accounts for about 0.7% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STOK. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 24,967 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $249,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.56. 32,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,054. The company has a market cap of $510.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $22.87.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 679.83% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

