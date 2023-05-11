Cowen AND Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,288,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Avidity Biosciences makes up approximately 9.9% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 7.87% of Avidity Biosciences worth $95,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,170,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,439,000 after purchasing an additional 375,784 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,899,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,345,000 after purchasing an additional 139,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

RNA traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.16. 124,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,716. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $790.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.82% and a negative net margin of 1,886.33%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RNA shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $236,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,330 shares in the company, valued at $457,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Featured Stories

