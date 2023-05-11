Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QuantumScape by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,914 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in QuantumScape by 22.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,275,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,953,000 after acquiring an additional 782,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in QuantumScape by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,196,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 29.8% during the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 1,509,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,696,000 after acquiring an additional 346,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $68,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 657,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,059.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $68,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 657,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,059.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $206,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 725,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,255.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,414,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,627,151. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QuantumScape Stock Down 2.1 %

QuantumScape stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.03. 1,035,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,746,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a current ratio of 22.85. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 5.13.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.