Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New Investment in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.20% of Blink Charging at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 73.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

BLNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $1,552,683.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,884,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,370,720.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $1,552,683.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,884,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,370,720.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 396,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $3,314,933.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,525,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,091,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLNK stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.01. 533,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.02. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 32.47% and a negative net margin of 149.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

