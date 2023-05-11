Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $53,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after buying an additional 3,894,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after buying an additional 4,430,454 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after buying an additional 3,610,945 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,372,000 after buying an additional 178,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,286,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,934,000 after buying an additional 148,524 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.94. 10,195,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,782,648. The company has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

