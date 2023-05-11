Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.26. 183,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,302. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

