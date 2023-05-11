Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $286.07. 2,048,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.70.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

