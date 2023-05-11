Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,106 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $389,000.

IVE traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $150.88. The company had a trading volume of 248,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,525. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.45. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

