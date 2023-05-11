Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 581 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.83. 15,870,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,266,176. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.32 and a 200 day moving average of $180.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

