Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,299 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,387. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.92.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

