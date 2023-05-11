Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,981 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,981 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.48. 110,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,723. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.31 and a 200-day moving average of $103.91. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

