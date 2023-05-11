Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SLVO stock traded down $3.47 on Thursday, hitting $78.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,548. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average is $80.74. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $92.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 85.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 18.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000.

