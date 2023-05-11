Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Up 366.7% in April

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COIHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,200 ($103.47) to GBX 7,400 ($93.38) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 84 ($1.06) to GBX 80 ($1.01) in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Croda International alerts:

Croda International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:COIHY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39. Croda International has a 52-week low of $34.61 and a 52-week high of $46.94.

Croda International Increases Dividend

About Croda International

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.3193 dividend. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

(Get Rating)

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties. The Consumer Care segment offers specialty sustainable skin care, hair care, and solar protection ingredients.

Featured Stories

