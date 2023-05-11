Cronos (CRO) Price Tops $0.0631 on Top Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0631 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and $8.61 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cronos has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00055446 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00040579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00018526 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001038 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

