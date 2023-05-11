Crypto Snack (SNACK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.40 Million

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, Crypto Snack has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Crypto Snack token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Snack has a market capitalization of $75.40 million and approximately $255,572.43 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Snack Token Profile

Crypto Snack’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Snack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Snack using one of the exchanges listed above.

