CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.05), reports. The company had revenue of C$137.51 million for the quarter.

CT Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

CT Real Estate Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

