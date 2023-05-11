Cyberloq Technologies (NASDAQ:CLOQ) Shares Up 0.2%

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLOQ – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.10. 13,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 29,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Cyberloq Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

Cyberloq Technologies Company Profile

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc is a development-stage technology company, which focuses on fraud prevention and credit management. It offers CyberloQ, a banking fraud prevention technology that combats unauthorized access to customer accounts. The company was founded by Christopher Jackson and Enrico Giordano on February 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

