CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Stock Price Down 3%

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Rating) shares dropped 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 501,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,664,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

CytoDyn Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

About CytoDyn

(Get Rating)

CytoDyn, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab. Its product include HIV, Cancer, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and COVID-19. The company was founded by Allen D. Allen on May 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CytoDyn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoDyn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.