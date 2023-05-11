Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Short Interest Down 47.8% in April

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the April 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data Knights Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Data Knights Acquisition Price Performance

DKDCA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.85. 2,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,398. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. The company has a market cap of $82.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.02. Data Knights Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Data Knights Acquisition Company Profile

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

