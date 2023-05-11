DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Declares Dividend of $1.21

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 1.2113 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.20.

DBS Group Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS DBSDY opened at $96.33 on Thursday. DBS Group has a 1-year low of $81.68 and a 1-year high of $110.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.34 and a 200-day moving average of $101.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DBSDY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

