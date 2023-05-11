DeepOnion Market Capitalization Tops $660,119.97 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $660,119.97 and $129.01 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,918,096 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

