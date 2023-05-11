Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,884. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.47. The stock had a trading volume of 657,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,750. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.66.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

