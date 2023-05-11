Denali Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RBCAA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,312. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RBCAA. StockNews.com cut Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Republic Bancorp, Incis a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

