Denali Advisors LLC Has $644,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MetLife by 41.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 9.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 582,095 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MetLife by 92.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in MetLife by 6.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,504,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,004,000 after purchasing an additional 206,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.15. 1,647,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,103,873. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

