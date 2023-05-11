Denali Advisors LLC Sells 15,200 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. TowneBank comprises approximately 1.7% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 39,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TowneBank by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TowneBank by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 12,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TowneBank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,227,000 after buying an additional 316,304 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.59. 53,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,355. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $224.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.79 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 10.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

