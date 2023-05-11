Denali Advisors LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Dorian LPG accounts for about 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Dorian LPG worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,427,000 after buying an additional 400,804 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 549.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 269,906 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth approximately $3,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 196,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 233.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 196,039 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 10,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,725,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,653,821.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $1,097,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,172,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,713,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 10,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $195,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,725,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,653,821.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 632,000 shares of company stock worth $13,565,670 over the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 161,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.14. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 198.17%.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

