Denali Advisors LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Rush Enterprises makes up about 1.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 77.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 30.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on RUSHA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $52.72. 33,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.81. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $552,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,059.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $552,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $595,059.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $329,947.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of retailing commercial vehicles. It operates under the Truck and All Other segments. The Truck segment includes an operating network of commercial vehicle dealerships that provide an integrated one-stop source for the commercial vehicle needs of its customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service, and collision center facilities, and financial services, including the financing of new and used commercial vehicle purchases, insurance products, and truck leasing and rentals.

