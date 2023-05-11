Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Price Target to $235.00

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

KWR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a report on Monday.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of KWR opened at $208.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -578.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.35. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $129.06 and a 12-month high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $500.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.29 million. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -483.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quaker Chemical

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total value of $2,834,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,411,708.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 200 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,025,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Barry sold 14,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total value of $2,834,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,411,708.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,321. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

