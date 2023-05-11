Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target to $21.00

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SCPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.41.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 103,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,091. SciPlay has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $182.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that SciPlay will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SciPlay news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $98,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at $40,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SciPlay during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SciPlay by 1,671.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SciPlay by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

