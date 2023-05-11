Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $68.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.88.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $57.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.95. Corteva has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Corteva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

