Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Up 205.2% in April

Posted by on May 11th, 2023

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 205.2% from the April 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $30.43 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Deutsche Telekom’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

