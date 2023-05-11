Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Up 205.2% in April

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 205.2% from the April 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $30.43 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Increases Dividend

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Deutsche Telekom’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.