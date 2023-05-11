Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $6.18 Per Share

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will earn $6.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.16. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

DVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.68.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $47.55 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.81.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

