dForce USD (USX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,426.28

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $31.58 million and approximately $4,426.28 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00293947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013063 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018625 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000871 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000662 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,895,197 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99713812 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $3,849.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.