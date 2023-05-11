Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,700 shares, a growth of 447.6% from the April 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 78.9 days.
Diageo Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DGEAF traded down $2.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.67. 1,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,386. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.02. Diageo has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $49.04.
About Diageo
