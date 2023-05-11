Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,700 shares, a growth of 447.6% from the April 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 78.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DGEAF traded down $2.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.67. 1,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,386. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.02. Diageo has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $49.04.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

