DigiByte 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.52 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $124.59 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,180.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.81 or 0.00297310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.47 or 0.00564633 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00066562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.33 or 0.00416941 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003651 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,218,854,571 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks.: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years.: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining.: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners.: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

