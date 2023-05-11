Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Short Interest Up 228.6% in April

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 228.6% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Dino Polska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Dino Polska Stock Performance

Shares of Dino Polska stock remained flat at $52.18 on Thursday. 24 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.99. Dino Polska has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

Dino Polska Company Profile

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

