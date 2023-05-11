Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.67.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $154.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.89 and a 200-day moving average of $148.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

