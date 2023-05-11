Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Plans $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.6675 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%.

Dominion Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dominion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 72.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.8%.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.57. The stock had a trading volume of 263,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,667. The company has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.43. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $238,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.